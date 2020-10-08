Anita Rusnak

Anita RusnakZanesville - Anita L. Rusnak, 52, of Zanesville, passed away at 6:08 p.m. Wed. Oct. 7, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital. She was born on June 27, 1968 in Zanesville. She had previously worked as a cashier at Reisbeck's. She loved her cat Gizmo, loved horses, and her favorite color was purple.She is survived by her son Kyle Rusnak. One sister Julie (Michael) Garnes. One brother Nathan (Jeri) Rusnak. Her step-mother Marilyn Rusnak. Granddaughter Kyleigh.She was preceded in death by her parents Steve and Jean Rusnak. One brother David Rusnak. Paternal grandparents Stephen and Thelma Rusnak. Maternal grandmother Thelma Dennis.The family would like to thank Ohio State University Hospital for all their loving care.Private funeral services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Henderson officiating and burial to follow in Fultonham Cemetery.To sign the online guest book please visit