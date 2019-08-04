|
|
Ann Decherd
Zanesville - Ann Colvin Decherd, age 91, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Ann was born, Margaret Ann Colvin on July 25,1928 in New Eagle, PA., the daughter of Enoch C. and Margaret Hayden Colvin. A 1946 graduate of Bentleyville High School in Pennsylvania, and a 1950 graduate of Muskingum College in New Concord, OH. Upon graduation, Ann received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education. While at Muskingum, she also studied music and was a member of the Kianu Club. Ann was chair for her graduating class for the 40, 45th, 50th, and 55th class reunions.
She started her teaching career in Newark, OH. After marrying in 1953, she moved and taught in Plain City, OH. After moving to Zanesville in 1964, Ann became a Health and Phys Ed teacher at Grover Cleveland, Junior High.
Ann was the church organist for the Presbyterian Church in Plain City then after moving to Zanesville she became the church organist for Central Trinity United Methodist Church. Ann was also a member of the Central Presbyterian Church, Zanesville Women's Club, Ohio Retired Teachers, Thursday Music Club, she was a Docent Volunteer for the Zanesville Museum of Art and past president of Zanesville Concert Association. Ann loved traveling the world, reading and music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don Decherd, and sister Nancy Colvin Craven. Ann is survived by son, Doug Decherd (Joyce) and daughter, Kaye Decherd Miller (Mark), 6 grandchildren , many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ann will be laid to rest in the cemetery of her ancestors in Monongahela, Pennsylvania.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 1166 Military Rd.,
Suite A, Zanesville, OH 43701, and Home Instead Senior Care, 1893 Columbus Rd., Granville, OH 43023.
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. To sign online register book please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 4, 2019