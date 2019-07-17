|
Ann L. Stockum
Lancaster - Ann L. Stockum died peacefully in her home in Lancaster, Ohio, on July 13, 2019 while in the care of her son Bob. Ann was born in New Concord. Ohio on March 19, 1926. She attended New Concord schools, graduating in 1943. She earned her B.A. Degree from Muskingum College where she was a member of the F.A.D. Social Club and worked in the Dean of Women's Of?ce. The January before her graduation she married Don L. Stockum of New Concord. They shared a beautiful marriage for 72 years until Don passed away on December 18, 2017. Ann was an English and Secretarial Studies teacher for many years in many locations in Ohio — Johnstown, Muskingum County Schools, Brookside HS. and Muskingum Area Technical College, retiring in 1984. Ann enjoyed reading, walking, swimming, ?ower gardening and family gatherings. She was a charter member of the New Concord Mothers Club. She had a great love of music, a beautiful voice and played the piano by ear. She was a faithful member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in New Concord and active in each church community where she lived. In 2012, Ann became a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
While teaching, she and Don (Spike) raised 3 children who survive her: Sally Kraly (John) of Marengo, Ohio, David and Robert Stockum of Lancaster, Ohio. Ann has a sister, Sandy Rozelle (David), and a brother, Robert Given, still living, as well as many loving nephews, nieces and sisters-in-law. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Jennifer By (Carl), Carrie Freed (David), Laura Lee (Bryan), Michael Stockum (Kelly), Ben Stockum, Billy Stockum and Betsy Tacderan (Jayme). Ann received much joy from her 8 great-grandchildren: Madison, Reese, Sydney, Morgan, Emerson, Madalynn, Kolten, and Kynlee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Hillyer Given Bay and Waldo 0. Given and her sisters, Jeanne Daily (Orville) and Sue Bay Campbell (Charles).
Per her wishes a cremation will take place, followed by a service to celebrate Ann's life which will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 222 N. Broad Street, Lancaster, Ohio on August 12, 2019 at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster or to Fairhope Hospice. 282 Sells Road. Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the family. A burial of ashes will take place at a later date for the immediate family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Times Recorder on July 17, 2019