Ann M. Burkhart
1935 - 2020
Ann M. Burkhart

DRESDEN - Ann M. (Mattingly) Burkhart, 85, of Dresden, died at 2:30 P.M. on Friday, November 6 2020, at her home. She was born October 26, 1935, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late T. Lemert and Catherine (Sebaugh) Mattingly. She retired from Zanesville City Schools after thirty-one years of service. Ann was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary #505, and the Rosary & Alter Society. Ann was recently blessed on her birthday by a card shower that yielded almost 300 cards.

She is survived by six daughters, Linda Burkhart, Nancy (Joe) Nash, Anita (Greg) Nessline, Elaine (Joe) Pellatt, Jeanette (David) Weinberg, and Beth Ann (Bret) Hickman; five sons, Michael Burkhart, Patrick (Becky) Burkhart, Kent (Wendy) Burkhart, Dean (Erin) Burkhart, and Keith (Heather) Burkhart; twenty four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois Stewart and Jean (Bernard) Scott.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Leo Burkhart whom she married September 3, 1955 and died April 14, 2013; a brother, Joe Mattingly; daughter-in-law, Cathy Nash Burkhart; two grandsons, Grant Alan Hickman and Miles Thomas Nessline; granddaughter, Valerie Layne Hickman; and great-granddaughter, Rowe Catherine Burkhart.

A Private Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Nashport, with Father Martin Ralko officiating. Burial followed at Mattingly Settlement Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest House, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road #200, Columbus, Ohio 43212.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
