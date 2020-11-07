Ann M. Burkhart
DRESDEN - Ann M. (Mattingly) Burkhart, 85, of Dresden, died at 2:30 P.M. on Friday, November 6 2020, at her home. She was born October 26, 1935, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late T. Lemert and Catherine (Sebaugh) Mattingly. She retired from Zanesville City Schools after thirty-one years of service. Ann was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary #505, and the Rosary & Alter Society. Ann was recently blessed on her birthday by a card shower that yielded almost 300 cards.
She is survived by six daughters, Linda Burkhart, Nancy (Joe) Nash, Anita (Greg) Nessline, Elaine (Joe) Pellatt, Jeanette (David) Weinberg, and Beth Ann (Bret) Hickman; five sons, Michael Burkhart, Patrick (Becky) Burkhart, Kent (Wendy) Burkhart, Dean (Erin) Burkhart, and Keith (Heather) Burkhart; twenty four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois Stewart and Jean (Bernard) Scott.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Leo Burkhart whom she married September 3, 1955 and died April 14, 2013; a brother, Joe Mattingly; daughter-in-law, Cathy Nash Burkhart; two grandsons, Grant Alan Hickman and Miles Thomas Nessline; granddaughter, Valerie Layne Hickman; and great-granddaughter, Rowe Catherine Burkhart.
A Private Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Nashport, with Father Martin Ralko officiating. Burial followed at Mattingly Settlement Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest House, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road #200, Columbus, Ohio 43212.
