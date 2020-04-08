|
Anna E. (Loudermilk) Kasler
Anna E. (Loudermilk) Kasler, 87, was called to her heavenly home on April 7, 2020. A beloved wife, mother, Mawmaw, Granny, Aunt, cousin and friend, she is survived by her daughter Jody (George) Koncar; son Dan (Debbie) Kasler; grandchildren Glenda (David) Mihaly, Jessica (Jason) Lippoli, David (Jessica) Kasler, Isaiah (Katelin) Kasler, Ruth (Jacob) Ison, and Joshua Kasler; great-grandchildren Joseph and Anthony Mihaly, Matthew and Maria Lippoli, Nolan, Avery, and James Kasler, Peter Kasler, and Elizabeth Ison. Also surviving are her brother Marvin Loudermilk; sisters-in-law Dorothy Pressler, June Smith, and Sally (Gary) McDowell, brother-in-law Vern (Joyce) Kasler and her aunt, Dorothy Watkins. Anna was preceded in death by loving husband Glendon Kasler; parents Henry and Irene (Fowler) Loudermilk; sisters Betty Moore and Gail McClure; brother Edward Loudermilk, brother-in-law Floyd Kasler, and great-grandson Donovan George Lippoli. Anna enjoyed crocheting and made more than 2000 hats, all of which were either given as gifts or donated to hospitals for adults undergoing chemo or newborn babies. Anna will be deeply missed by all who knew her including many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the current health crisis, a private, immediate-family visitaion will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 from 11AM to 12NOON with a funeral service to follow at the gravesite in Wesley Chapel Cemetery at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made in Anna's name to the Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. A gathering to celebrate Anna's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020