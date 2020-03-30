|
|
Anna L. Pierce
Zanesville - Anna L. Pierce, 76 of Zanesville, passed away one day before her 77th birthday on March 29, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Anna was born in Canton, Ohio on March 30th, 1943. She is the daughter of the late Russell L. and Anna Ruth Stemm. Anna was a very loving and giving person, if you ever had the opportunity to meet her you would agree. Annie loved being around people and enjoyed spending time with friends and family which tied right into her waitressing jobs years ago.
Ann worked at Oscars Café from 1971 to 1975 and then in 1975 Anna and Robert joined with Roberts's brother Dave and Sue Pierce to purchase the Hideaway Bar in Licking View. Towards the end of 1976 Rodney Sidwell approached Ann about hiring on at the Central Ohio Coal Company, they had to hire 6 women and he wanted her to be one of them. She got the job and also got the nickname of "Rod's Girl" since he got her hired on. Annie started as an oiler on the machines and worked her way up to a driller, she operated the drill until she had a high wall fall in and collapsed the entire machine around her, everything was totaled except for the small corner she dove in, she said God was watching over her that night. After that she transferred to End Dump driver (the wheels were over 12' tall and it could carry 190 tons per load) and everything was going good until one night a storm came up and she slid in the mud and hit the embankment and almost went over a cliff. After that night she transferred to become a shovel operator and that is the position she held until 1995 when she got laid off indefinitely.
After being laid off Anna hired on with the Longaberger Basket Company in the house keeping dept and shortly after being hired on she was recruited by Dave Longaberger to be his personal housekeeper and to also take care of his mother Bonnie's house. Although when she went to Bonnie's house there wasn't much cleaning that got done as her and Bonnie would sit down and chat about everything or go out to lunch together, Bonnie made sure she never got in trouble!
After a couple years Central Ohio Coal called her back to work which was a blessing since she didn't have enough time to retire with benefits before being laid off in 1995. She always said the Lord provided her the opportunity to go back because she was able to log enough hours to get her full benefits and that was a true blessing for both her and Robert.
After retiring from Central Ohio Anna couldn't sit around so she took a job with Dr. Robert Aepli as a full time nanny and housekeeper. This kept her busy and she loved spending time with the kids and being helpful. After a couple years she had grand babies of her own so she turned into full time grandma as well as helped her husband Robert with paperwork for his excavating business.
As you can tell Annie lived a full life! In between these times she loved having friends over for dinner and the more the merrier. It was nothing for her to jam 15-25 people into her house for dinner, but that is what made her happy. She loved helping the less fortunate as well and one particular Easter there were 6 ladies that attended First Assembly of God with her and they couldn't afford to buy dresses for Easter. Ann brought all 6 of those ladies to her house and dressed them from head to toe and told them to keep everything, which is the kind of lady Anna was. She was a true giver and you would never hear her speak about it as she didn't want any recognition, she did it out of love. There are many stories like these but unfortunately they charge per word so we can't talk about them all.
Anna was very involved with her church family at Cornerstone Full Gospel in Duncan Falls until the very end when her body just wouldn't allow her to go.
Anna is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" Pierce, whom she married November 14th, 1959; her three children Dan (Kathy) Pierce, Teresa (Mike) Moore and Kim (Brian) Summers; her 8 grandchildren and her 7 great grandchildren; her twin brother Russel (Cathy) Stemm and one sister, Becky Jo.
In addition to her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia McCarty; her granddaughter Alicia Newell; her great grandson Daxton Pierce; her brothers Ronald, Pat and Bobby Stemm.
Anna was the most loving wife and grandmother any person could ever ask for, we will miss you immensely.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak the Family has held a private showing and a Celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date at Cornerstone Church once the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Pierce Family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020