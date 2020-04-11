|
Anna M. Huddleston
Blue Rock - Anna M. Huddleston, 84, of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 10, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.
Anna was born on July 26, 1935 in Wyandotte, MI. She is the daughter of the late John and Lucy (Dawson) Antolovic. She worked for 28 ½ years for KFC on Maple Avenue where she made numerous friends. She was Christian by faith and she loved nature, watching birds and deer and taking care of her flowers. She was a Girl Scout Leader and she enjoyed cooking, but most especially she loved her friends and her family and she was very proud of them.
Anna is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, John G. Huddleston, whom she married March 20, 1953; her children, Sue Cade, John (Chris) Huddleston Jr. and Toni Huddleston; her five grandchildren; her fifteen great grandchildren; her great-great grandson and her brother, Marko (Sandy) Antolovic.
In addition to her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her brother, John Antolovic Jr.
Please consider making memorial contributions to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forrest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, April, 14, 2020 at the Duncan Falls Cemetery with Pastor Steven Harrop officiating. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Huddleston family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020