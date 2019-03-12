Services
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
330-262-7771
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Steel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae Steel


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Mae Steel Obituary
Anna Mae Steel

Nova - Anna Mae Steel, 81, of Nova, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice LifeCare in Wooster. She was born on December 31, 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio; only daughter of the late Homer and Mary Sheck Cowden.

Anna Mae was a brilliant and lovely woman, who loved Ohio, birds, music and reading.

She was a straight A student and began her career at a very young age working for attorneys. Over several years she worked with David Long Esq., Federal Department of Agriculture, Food Inpection Service and NASA.

Anna Mae started collecting antiques in the 1980s, which was a lifelong passion that she shared with her husband, Frank Steel. This passion was spread to anyone who met her. She was an expert in vintage jewelry and books. She started AMS Books, one of the first online used and vintage book sites.

Anna Mae was also was a prolific artist and potter. She and Frank started FRAMAE Art Pottery. Her style was delicate and meticulous making several thousand pieces.

She is survived by her husband, Frank of 43 years. two children Julie Lyons and Kimberly (Geoff) Neff both of Lancaster, Ohio; stepchildren Janeen Steel and Kathleen Abraham of California.

Anna Mae is preceded in death by her son Kelly Homman.

McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family.

Friends and family are welcome to donate to the Audubon. https://action.audubon.org/support/donate-now?ms=digital-fund-web-website_nas-topmenu

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now