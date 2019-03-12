|
Anna Mae Steel
Nova - Anna Mae Steel, 81, of Nova, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice LifeCare in Wooster. She was born on December 31, 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio; only daughter of the late Homer and Mary Sheck Cowden.
Anna Mae was a brilliant and lovely woman, who loved Ohio, birds, music and reading.
She was a straight A student and began her career at a very young age working for attorneys. Over several years she worked with David Long Esq., Federal Department of Agriculture, Food Inpection Service and NASA.
Anna Mae started collecting antiques in the 1980s, which was a lifelong passion that she shared with her husband, Frank Steel. This passion was spread to anyone who met her. She was an expert in vintage jewelry and books. She started AMS Books, one of the first online used and vintage book sites.
Anna Mae was also was a prolific artist and potter. She and Frank started FRAMAE Art Pottery. Her style was delicate and meticulous making several thousand pieces.
She is survived by her husband, Frank of 43 years. two children Julie Lyons and Kimberly (Geoff) Neff both of Lancaster, Ohio; stepchildren Janeen Steel and Kathleen Abraham of California.
Anna Mae is preceded in death by her son Kelly Homman.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019