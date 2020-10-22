1/1
Anna O. Powell
Anna O. Powell

Zanesville - Anna O. Powell, 101, joined a great family reunion in heaven on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born December 15, 1918 in Zanesville to the late Alva and Mary Burbaker Bishop. She was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church and the Elk's Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son William Wilson; her daughters: Sondra Norman and Ardath Wheeler; a sister Donna Frazier; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a great great grandson.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Donald Sarbaugh; second husband William Wilson; third husband George Powell; three sisters: Ruth Sarbaugh, Betty Slaven and Mary Morehead; and two brothers: Alva Bishop Jr. and Ralph Bishop.

Calling hours will be 6 to 8PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will be at 11AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Snouffer Chapel with Chaplain Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
