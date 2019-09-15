|
|
Anne Elizabeth Goodrich
Zanesville - Anne Elizabeth (Eyster) Goodrich passed away September 12th, 2019 after a prolonged illness. She was born February 4, 1939 to the late Denton and Sarah Eyster of Columbus, Ohio. A second-generation graduate of The Ohio State University in Education, she was a professional educator, in the family tradition of her mother and grandmother. She taught in Zanesville City Schools from the mid 1970's until her retirement after 28 years in education. Anne was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church and gave generously of her time in various charitable activities. She also enjoyed traveling with her son Leo and his family. Chances are, if Anne knew you, you received a card at least once.
Anne is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joe Goodrich, sister Mary Jane (Clyde) Magee, brother Dave (Cheryl) Eyster, daughter Beth (Don) Dalrymple, sons Leo (Lisa) Goodrich and James Goodrich, grandsons Joe (Jessie) Dalrymple, David Goodrich, Jon Goodrich, and granddaughter Samantha Larrick-Goodrich, great-grandsons Lou and Finn Cote-Dalrymple, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the memorial service to be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Mark Chow officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, or (Anne was like that).
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 15, 2019