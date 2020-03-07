|
|
Anne Helen Wright
Nashport - Anne Helen Wright, 71, of Nashport, passed at 8:01 A.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Genesis Morrison House.
She was born on Sunday, February 20, 1949, in Toronto, Canada, the daughter of Robert and Ellie Wade Wright.
Anne received her Bachelor's Degree from Wittenberg University and a Masters in Gifted Education from The Ohio State University. Anne spent most of her career at Maysville Elementary inspiring the students in the Gifted Program. She enjoyed traveling and playing bridge with friends. Anne shared her love of reading through her membership in the Authors Club. She loved hooking (rugs!) with a dynamic group of ladies. She learned to love art at an early age and spent many years as a Beaux-Arts Club member and more recently as a docent at the Zanesville Museum of Art. She had an incredible group of friends; their support over the years was very special to her and her family.
Anne is survived by her mother, Ellie Wright; a son, Ben (Kristine); a daughter Amy Knisley, five grandchildren: Vaughn and Charlotte Knisley, Joshua, Tyler and Sophie Wakeling; two brothers: Steve (Jeanne) Wright and Michael Wright; nieces Sarah and Beth and was also survived by her very special dog, Stella.
Anne was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wright.
Per Anne's wishes, a cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Anne Wright Art Education Scholarship, 231 West Selby Blvd, Worthington, OH 43085.
A luncheon will be coordinated in celebration of Anne's life in the near future.
Details will be shared once they have been finalized.
To share memories and condolences with Anne's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com or directly to her Facebook page.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020