Annual Infant Service of Remembrance



Zanesville - The 11th Annual Infant Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019. The Infant Service of Remembrance is open to anyone who has experienced the loss of an infant or child, whether the loss be recent or historic. The Infant Loss Memorial Service is designed to offer bereaved individuals, parents, siblings, grandparents, families, their loved ones and friends an opportunity to acknowledge and honor the life and memory of their child. If you need to say goodbye, stand with others who have experienced the loss of a child, or to grieve, you are welcome.



Time of Reflection 11:30 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where Service of Remembrance will follow at 12 Noon. Fr. Martin J. Ralko and Chaplain Rev. Lynne Hottle will officiate. A committal service will take place in Mount Olive Cemetery immediately following. If you have any questions, please call our caring funeral home staff at 740-452-5494 or Genesis HAIL Support Group at 740-450-6140. www.hilliscombsnestor.com



"There is no foot so small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world" Published in the Times Recorder from May 7 to May 10, 2019