Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-452-8466
1976 - 2019
Anthony "Tony" Joseph Talbot

Columbus -

Anthony "Tony" Joseph Talbot, 43, of Columbus passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 from an extended illness.

He was born on August 14, 1976 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Alan Joseph Talbot and Susan Trout Talbot.

Tony loved to travel and was an avid deep-sea fisherman. He loved his family especially his nieces and nephews, but the love of his life was his son, Miles. Tony was a giving person, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved rooting for the Buckeyes on Saturdays and the Browns on Sundays. He was also a proud graduate of Ohio University.

He is survived by his son Miles Talbot; his father Joe Talbot; his mother Susan Talbot; four siblings Angie (Luke) Gussler, Ben (Angela) Talbot, Luke (Jess) Talbot and Lyndsey (Andy) Wood; and many nieces and nephews.

The Family will celebrate Tony's Life during a private service at a later date.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Tony's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 3, 2019
