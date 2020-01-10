Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Stotts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene E. Stotts


1935 - 2020
Arlene E. Stotts Obituary
Arlene E. Stotts

Nashport - Arlene E. Stotts, 84, of Nashport, died at 4:20 A.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born June 3, 1935, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Clyde and Leota Pletcher Swingle. She was a member of the Washington Twp Baptist Church and a Christian by faith.

She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Gill; a son, Terry (Cynthia) Stotts; seven grandchildren who will carry out her legacy, David Gill, Kimberly, Terra (Heath) Daniels, Justin (Carrie) Stotts, Jason ( Nicole) Stotts, Donald Trenton Stotts and Wesley Stotts; eighteen great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald B. Stotts, whom she married April of 1956 and died May 18, 1991; a sister, Ester Kinnan; and two brothers, Lemmert Swingle and Maynard Swingle.

Friends and family may call from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. She will be laid to rest at Washington Twp. Baptist Church Cemetery, Zanesville.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
