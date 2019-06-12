|
|
Arlene Hines
Thornville - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Arlene C. Hines, 92, of Thornville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, in the chapel of the Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Jeremy Shank as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville.
Arlene passed suddenly on Monday afternoon, June 10, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Spring Dale West Virginia, the daughter of the late Andrew B. and Mary Lynn (Anderson) Callison. She taught school in the Northern Local School system for many years.
She belonged to the Thornville United Methodist Church, and enjoyed her association with the Perry County Retired Teacher's association. She loved to cook and can, bake and make quilts.
She is survived by her loving family: son Larry (Sandy) Hines, daughters Marilyn (Mike) Fehrman, Donna (Dave) Boring; her sisters Mary Bernice Carter and Vivian (Wilbur) Gwinn; grandchildren Tami (Don) Loughman, Ben (Kathy) Koehler, Zach and Travis Hines; step- granddaughter Megan Keller; great-grandchildren Ashley, Gunner, Olivia and Ella; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, her three brothers and a sister, Arlene was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Hines in 2017, and her grandson Todd Boring in 2018.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, 56 South Main St. in Thornville.
The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to the Thornville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 253, Thornville, Ohio 43076. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville , is honored to care for Arlene and her family.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on June 12, 2019