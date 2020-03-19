|
Arlene M. Dawkins
CROOKSVILLE - Arlene Mae Dawkins, 76, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born March 20, 1943 in Sayre to the late Ottis and Evelyn Clawson Sidwell. She was a member of Iliff United Methodist Church in McLuney. Arlene enjoyed crocheting, baking cookies, play cards and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children: Danny (Melissa) Dawkins of Corning, Randall (Kathy) Hinkle of Heath, Bobby (Tricia) Watts of Malta and Marnie Hill of New Lexington; a brother Randy (Rita) Sidwell; three sisters: Marilyn Milner, Beverly Cinquepalmi and Mary Russell; ten grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Gary Sidwell, Charles Sidwell and Bobbie Sidwell; three sisters: Janie Pickrell, Ardith Breeze and Regina Thomas; and a grandson Eli Dawkins.
Private visitation and funeral services will be observed at this time.
