Armon Norris
Columbus - Armon E. Norris was born December 19, 1981 in Zanesville, Ohio to Linda Norris and Reginald "Reggie" Harris. Armon attended Columbus City Schools. He was a very strong, compassionate, genuine person with a heart of gold. The spirit of entrepreneurship had touched his life at any early age. Armon was working on opening his own janitorial company at the time of his passing. He was truly the life of every party. He was passionate about his family and true friends. Armon loved putting a smile on your face. He could light up a room with his beautiful smile. A true "gentle" man... Armon was kind, caring, polite and always happy to help whomever in their time of need, despite his own troubles. He adored his parents and treasured his children. Armon was a devoted father and son. He took pride in caring for his children. Armon loved entertaining, fishing, traveling, swimming, jet skiing and riding motorcycles. Armon was called to his eternal sleep on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Arnita Norris; sister, Sheronda Norris; nephew, Daniel Norris; maternal grandparents, William and Mary Norris; paternal grandparents, Ethel and Myers Harris; and a cousin, Lamont Woods.
Armon leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Tanasia, Dion, Harmony, Amina, and Armon Jr.; mother, Linda Norris; father, Reginald Harris; sisters, Leslie Bond, of North Carolina, Shayla Puryear, of Georgia, Kerri Harris, of Alabama; several aunts and uncles; special friend, Alice Jefferson; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Armon will be sincerely missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be especially missed by those who had the pleasure of loving him. You may call on the family Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at The Anchor Church, 1365 Chamberlain St., in Zanesville. Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019