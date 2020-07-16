1/
Arthur E. Sheppard
Arthur E. Sheppard

Zanesville - Arthur Eugene Sheppard, 75, formerly of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Arthur was born in Philo on November 30, 1944. He is the son of the late Philip C. and Lelah (Turner) Sheppard. He graduated from Philo High School and from The Ohio State University. He was the starting goalie for the Ohio State University Hockey Team and an active supporter of the Ohio State University Alumni Association. He worked as a Dentist in the Duncan Falls area for many years. He was a member of the Duncan Falls Presbyterian Church and he proudly served his country in the US Army.

Arthur leaves behind his half-brother Bill Sheppard; two nephews Steve and Raymond Sheppard and his two sisters in law, Linda Carpenter and Shirley Webb.

In addition to his parents, Arthur is preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Helen Sheppard, who passed away on December 5, 2019.

Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be held at 1 pm. Darla Revenaugh will officiate the service. He will be laid to rest beside his with in the Duncan Falls cemetery with Full Military Honors provided by George Selsam VFW Post #1058, American Legion Post #29 and the US Army Color Guard.

Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
