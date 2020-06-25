Arthur Kolb
Dresden - Arthur J. Kolb, 93, passed away at his home on Wednesday June 24th, 2020. He was born in Dresden on October 25th, 1926 to the late Agnes and Louis Kolb Sr.
Art is survived by his children Rodney (Paula) Kolb, Nancy (John) Wells and Sherry (Dave) Thomas; grandchildren Rod (Jamea) Kolb, Michelle (Vic) Hottinger, Marc (Jeanette) Wells, April (Dan) Snyder and Brooke (Skyler) Hanby; great-grandchildren Rod, Vic, Destiny, Marcus, Aliya, and Cole and many friends.
Along with his parents, Art is preceded in death by his sister Francis Kolb, brother Louis (Evelyn) Kolb Jr. and Grace Kolb.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Saturday June 27th, 2020 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm with funeral services being held the next day, Sunday June 28th at 11am. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Columbus at 3:00pm on Sunday. An online memorial can be found at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.