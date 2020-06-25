Arthur Kolb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Kolb

Dresden - Arthur J. Kolb, 93, passed away at his home on Wednesday June 24th, 2020. He was born in Dresden on October 25th, 1926 to the late Agnes and Louis Kolb Sr.

Art is survived by his children Rodney (Paula) Kolb, Nancy (John) Wells and Sherry (Dave) Thomas; grandchildren Rod (Jamea) Kolb, Michelle (Vic) Hottinger, Marc (Jeanette) Wells, April (Dan) Snyder and Brooke (Skyler) Hanby; great-grandchildren Rod, Vic, Destiny, Marcus, Aliya, and Cole and many friends.

Along with his parents, Art is preceded in death by his sister Francis Kolb, brother Louis (Evelyn) Kolb Jr. and Grace Kolb.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Saturday June 27th, 2020 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm with funeral services being held the next day, Sunday June 28th at 11am. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Columbus at 3:00pm on Sunday. An online memorial can be found at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved