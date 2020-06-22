Arthur M. June
Junction City - Art M. June 76, of Junction City, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:30 pm on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at The Pickering House, FairHoPe Hospice, Lancaster, Ohio. Born August 12, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to the late Art & Eileen Freisner June. He worked for Superior Glass for 47 years before retiring; was an active member of the Junction City United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, president of the administrated board and was a also a trustee for committee. He was a faithful Christian for many years; he loved his family and his church family. Thanks to the neighbors who helped him during his illness. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Hutmire June; daughter, Sierra June of Portsmouth; sister, Veronica (Fred) Robison of Crooksville; nephews, Scott (Kimberly) Hutmire and Lee (John Gelrado) Hutmire; sister-in-law, Sandy (Joe) Phillips; brother-in-law, Mel Hutmire. Calling hours will be held from 10am-12pm with funeral service at 12:00 pm with Pastor Ricci Arthur officiating on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Junction City United Methodist Church, 2050 Clay Road, Junction City, Ohio. Burial will follow in New Lebanon Cemetery, Junction City, Ohio. There will be a dinner at the Community Building in Junction City following the burial. Memorial contributions may be made to the Junction City United Methodist Church, 2050 Clay Road, Junction City, Ohio 43748. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online Obituary and Register Book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.