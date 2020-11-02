Arvel Lawrence Palmer
Zanesville - Arvel Lawrence Palmer, 72 born in Steubenville, Ohio on February 25, 1948, went to be with his Lord on November 1, 2020. Arv is survived by his wife, Patricia (Corso) Palmer; daughters, Amy Palmer and Ellen (Matthew) Murphy; son Philip (Angel) Palmer; grandchildren, Phoenix, Anthony (Jessica), Michael, Elijah, and Malachi; great-granddaughter Harmony; sisters, Flora Mae Tomaino and Linda (George) Huntington; and nieces and nephews, Jan, Jenny, Brandy, Justin, and Kaitlyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Casper Arvel and Marie (Huggins) Palmer; Eunice Donahue, and Rachel Creekbaum; and brothers, Clarence Wingo and John Palmer. As a man who valued his faith and his family above all else, he was blessed to have spent his last day on Earth celebrating with both.
Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at North Terrace Church of Christ, 1420 Brandywine Blvd, Zanesville with Mr. Chris Steele officiating.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE entrusted with all arrangements.
