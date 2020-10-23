Ashley Lynn HallCumberland - Ashley Lynn Hall, 79, of Cumberland, passed away on October 21, 2020 while in the care of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.Lynn was born on October 9th, 1941 in Cambridge. He is the son of the late Raymond and Julie E. (Connor) Hall. He graduated from Cumberland High School; Lynn was a member of the Ark Spring Baptist Church. As a self-employed contractor, he and his father-in-law, Ivan Wickham, could fix anything. They built and repaired many homes, barns, and churches in our area. Lynn was a member of the Freeland Valley Steam and Gas Club. He loved tractors and antique farm equipment and machinery. He also dedicated much time and energy to the Cumberland Fire Department for over 62 years; serving from 1956 to 2018. He served as Fire Chief for five years.Lynn is survived by his granddaughter, Ashley (Reece) Warne, his grandson, Adam (Jessica) Hall; his granddaughter, Alex Jean Scott,; nine great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Rachel Hall as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.In addition to his parents, Lynn is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Alice Jean "AJ" Hall, who passed away on November 11, 2016; his daughter, Kimberly Hall-Scott, and his brother, Doug Hall.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ark Spring Baptist Church, 8085 Big Muskie Drive, Chandlersville, Ohio 43727 or the Cumberland Fire Department, 444 West Main Street, Cumberland, 43732.Due to Covid-19 all guest are requested to wear masks while attending services and follow social distancing suggestions.Friends and family are welcomed to attend calling hours for Lynn, 11 to 1 pm on Monday, October 26th at the Ark Spring Baptist Church, where funeral services will be held at 1 pm. Pastor Noah Barr will officiate the services. He will be laid to rest beside his wife and daughter in the Ark Spring cemetery.