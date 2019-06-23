Audibon "Big Tom" Thomas Harmon



Zanesville - Audibon "Big Tom" Thomas Harmon , 85, of Zanesville passed at 10:45 A.M. Friday, June 21, 2019 at AlterCare.



He was born on Monday, August 28, 1933 in Zanesville, OH the son of the late Nathan Harmon and Mildred (Pickenpaugh) Harmon.



Tom was a 1951 graduate of Lash High School. He retired from Bordon Dairy after years of service as a distribution manager. Tom enjoyed "Remember When" talks he did at nursing homes, Santa visits to family and friends, the Ohio State Buckeyes and especially spending time with family and being "Chairman of the Board".



He is survived by a daughter Candi (Will) Powell of Ocean View, DE; two brothers, Charles Harmon of Philo, OH and Gary Harmon of Duncan Falls, OH; two sisters, Jeanette Hennessy and Debbi (Jim) Irwin of Zanesville, OH; a grandson, Luke Powell of Ocean View, DE; a granddaughter Sarah Powell of Ocean View, DE; two great grandsons, Nathaniel Powell and Austin Powell; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Mae (Bates) Harmon; two sisters, Nellie Christman and Ruth Baker; and three brother-in-laws Dan Hennessy, Paul Christman, and Gene Baker.



Services and Burial will be private.



Memorial contributions can be made in Tom's name to Genesis Hospice 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.