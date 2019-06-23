Services
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-452-8466
Resources
More Obituaries for Audibon Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audibon Thomas "Big Tom" Harmon


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audibon Thomas "Big Tom" Harmon Obituary
Audibon "Big Tom" Thomas Harmon

Zanesville - Audibon "Big Tom" Thomas Harmon , 85, of Zanesville passed at 10:45 A.M. Friday, June 21, 2019 at AlterCare.

He was born on Monday, August 28, 1933 in Zanesville, OH the son of the late Nathan Harmon and Mildred (Pickenpaugh) Harmon.

Tom was a 1951 graduate of Lash High School. He retired from Bordon Dairy after years of service as a distribution manager. Tom enjoyed "Remember When" talks he did at nursing homes, Santa visits to family and friends, the Ohio State Buckeyes and especially spending time with family and being "Chairman of the Board".

He is survived by a daughter Candi (Will) Powell of Ocean View, DE; two brothers, Charles Harmon of Philo, OH and Gary Harmon of Duncan Falls, OH; two sisters, Jeanette Hennessy and Debbi (Jim) Irwin of Zanesville, OH; a grandson, Luke Powell of Ocean View, DE; a granddaughter Sarah Powell of Ocean View, DE; two great grandsons, Nathaniel Powell and Austin Powell; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Mae (Bates) Harmon; two sisters, Nellie Christman and Ruth Baker; and three brother-in-laws Dan Hennessy, Paul Christman, and Gene Baker.

Services and Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made in Tom's name to Genesis Hospice 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Tom's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
Download Now