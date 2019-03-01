|
|
Audley West
Cumberland - Audley M. West, 85, of Cumberland, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family at 5:40 pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Audley was born May 17, 1933 in Muskingum County, to the late Dean and Georgia (Buchanan) West.
Audley was a heavy equipment operator for Central Ohio Coal, retiring in 1994 after 30 years of service. He attended the Cumberland United Methodist Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.
Surviving is his wife Mary Lou (Tom) West, whom he married on June 30, 1956.
His son is James (Laura) of Cumberland. His three daughters are Patricia (Stanley) O'Karma of Byesville, Barbara Sue (Brent) Chorey of Lore City, and Sharon (Jim) Haney of Magnolia, Ohio. His grandchildren are Amanda O'Karma, Abbey (Dennis) Valentine, Jordan (Eric) Millward, Aaron Chorey, Ashlie (Jessie) Wilkin, Jared (Corinne) Haney, Clint (Rhonda) Haney, Blake (Abby) West, Loren (Philip) Biggs, Madison West, and twenty three great grandchildren. His two brothers are Ralph West of Dublin and Robert West of Cumberland; sister-in-law's are Martha West and Barbara West and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Audley is preceded in death by brothers Kenneth, Donald, and Delmar West. His sisters were Edith LeMaster, Jessie Mautz, and Dorothy Arnold.
Friends may call at the Farus Funeral Home of Cumberland from 11 to 3 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 where the funeral will be held at 3 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Keith Taylor officiating. Military services will be held after the funeral at the funeral home conducted by the Guernsey County Veterans Post. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Cumberland Fire Dept., 444 W. Main Street, Cumberland, OH 43732 or the Cumberland United Methodist Church, 441 WEST MAIN STREET, CUMBERLAND, OH 43732.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 1, 2019