|
|
Audrey Smith
Roseville - Audrey M. Smith, 97, of Roseville, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Fri. Feb. 21, 2020 at the Oaks at Bethesda. She was born on Dec. 19, 1922 in Roseville, a daughter of the late Elmer and Edna Young. Audrey was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roseville. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family.
She is survived by one son Sherman Smith. Three grandchildren Russell Good, Kristi Bickle, and Shawn Good. Four great grandchildren and four great-greatgrandchildren. Three sisters Linnie Slack, Evelyn Browning, and Florence Owens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Smith. One daughter Sarah Law. Two sisters Lula Mock and Esther Shilling.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Tue. Feb. 25, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wed Feb. 26, 2020 with Pastor Mark Combs officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roseville. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020