|
|
Authorine Fleming
Crooksville -
Authorine Fleming, 94, of Crooksville, passed away at 10:54 AM, Tuesday January 14, 2020 at The Laurels of Chagrin Falls. She was born on November 11, 1925 in Congo, to the late James and Mary (Kusick) McCoy. Authorine worked most of her life at the Nelson McCoy Pottery and was a member of the Iliff United Methodist Church. She is survived by her grandson, Kyle (Kathleen) Fleming; and great grandchildren, James and Eleanor Fleming. Authorine was preceded in death by her husband, Allyn; children, Janet Fleming and James Fleming; brothers, Gilbert McCoy and Raymond McCoy; and sister, Vula Robinson. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 17, 2020 in Crooksville Cemetery with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. You may sign the register book, share a memory or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020