Autumn Beatty
Zanesville - Autumn Marie Beatty, 34, of Zanesville, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Autumn was born February 22, 1985 to Robin D. (Pettiford) Beatty and Preston Beatty. Autumn is preceded in death by uncles, Bubbie Jackson, Richard Pettiford, and George Pettiford; grandmothers, Frances Reid and Catherine Pettiford; aunt, Carrie Reid; and a cousin, Koeta Pettiford.
Autumn leaves to cherish her memory, her loving parents, Robin Diana Beatty and Preston Beatty; her loving step-father, James Reid; siblings, Preston Beatty, James (Amanda) Reid III, and Mercedes (Don) Reid; aunts, Veronica Brown, Beth Reid, Jenny Pettiford, Vivi Clifford, Marlene Pettiford, and Shelly Washington; great aunt, Roslyn Haines; uncles, Jeff Jackson and Ronnie Pettiford; several nieces and nephews that Autumn held close to her heart; and a host of other family and friends.
Autumn loved music, she could often be found listening to her favorite songs. She was an avid writer, and loved to draw. More than anything else, Autumn cherished and loved her nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed. You may call on the family Friday, July 12, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Minister Haines officiating. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 10, 2019