Avalyn MurphyCrooksville - Avalyn Murphy, 83, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 7:45 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville following a long-time battle with dementia.She was born July 20, 1937 in Zanesville to her late mother, Donna Young Aichele and her father, Richard Aichele.Avalyn was an enormously proud Mother who was fortunate to stay at home and raise her four children. She spent many years babysitting in their home for close friends and teachers. The children she watched have many fond memories of the time they spent with her. Avalyn had an incredible love for her favorite color, which was Purple. She also had an affinity for music by Elvis Presley, shopping at the local stores and traveling around to yard sales. She and her husband were faithful and devoted members of the First Hope United Methodist Church in Crooksville. In addition, Avalyn was a member and avid supporter of the United Methodist Women's Group and the Betsy Ross Mothers' Club.Left behind to mourn her passing is her husband of 65 years, Lee R. Murphy; her children and their spouses, Julie (Eric) McWhorter, Debbie (Bob) Birkimer, Steve (Charlotte) Murphy and Cindy (Rick) Harper; her siblings, Sandra (Al) Lyons, Susan (Tom) Fell, Sherry Aichele, JoAnn (Mike) Baughman and Steve (Sue) Aichele and Rick (Marcia) Aichele; her grandchildren, Amber, Lucas, Chad, Marc, Matthew, Jennifer, Layne, Sydney, Landon, Jennifer and Jessica; her nineteen great-grandchildren and her one great-great grandchild.In addition to her parents, Avalyn was preceded in death by her sisters, Tammy Aichele and Patty Bobb; and her grandparents, Helen and George Aichele and Marge Young.Friends are welcome to visit the Murphy family from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 12 at the funeral home with Pastor Clyde Boring presiding over the service. Avalyn will be then be buried in Crooksville Cemetery next to her mother, Donna.Memorial donations may be made in Avalyn's name to First Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. 201, Crooksville, Ohio 43731.