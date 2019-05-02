|
Barbara A Clark
Roseville - Barbara A. Clark, 70, of Roseville, passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare after a sudden illness. She was born on August 16, 1948 in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Insley Gebhart. Barb was a well-liked person who loved her family immensely. She loved gambling of all sorts, especially playing cards and bingo. Barb was a member of the Crooksville-Roseville VFW Post 9090 Ladies Auxiliary and the Roseville American Legion Post 71 Ladies Auxiliary. She spent most of her life working at the Paul Mitchell Salon Factory, in local area potteries and in later years as a homemaker. She is survived by her children, Jason (Sue) Clark and Cindy Clark; grandchildren, Amanda, Courtany, Aaron and Kelsey Clark; great grandchildren, Landon, Kayden and Raelynn; sisters, Carolyn Filkill, Linda Bressler, Janet Fluharty and Diana Gill. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandra "Sass" Christensen and loving companion, Ralph Wycinski. Visitation will be held Friday May 3, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 Main Street, Roseville. The Roseville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary will conduct services beginning at 7:30 pm. You may sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 2, 2019