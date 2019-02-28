Barbara A. McPherson



Zanesville - Barbara A. McPherson, 79, of Zanesville, died at 4:16 A.M. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Community Hospice Anne & Donald McGraw Center for Care, Jacksonville, Florida. She was born August 11, 1939, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Thomas and Darlene Farmer Jennings. She retired from Brockway Glass after twenty seven years and was a devoted Christian. Barbara enjoyed gardening and race cars. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, her dog Baby and her cat Snooper, and liked going to breakfast and lunch with her "lunch bunch" friends



She is survived by her son, Michael (Linda) McPherson of Jacksonville, Florida; three grandchildren, Justin McPherson, Thera (Nick) Snyder and Evan McPherson; and a great-granddaughter, Valerie McPherson.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane F. McPherson whom she married August 16, 1955 and died March 12, 2007.



Friends and family may call from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOM, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Steve Dupler officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville.



To send a note of condolence or to order flowers visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740) 452-4551. Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary