Barbara Ann Mate
Roseville, Ohio - Barbara Ann Mate, 81 of Roseville, Ohio died at 5:15 am on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Born October 11, 1937 in Wheeling, West Virginia and raised by her late parents, Jack and Ann Leshuk Harvella. She was a Catholic by faith; loved to travel, politically active, was a proud member of the Perry County Democratic Women's Club and the Perry County Senior Center; loved QVC; was an avid animal lover and truly loved her life. Survived by her children, Paul Conaway, Debbie Calvert, Annette Jaeger and Barbara Sawyers; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by son, Jack Conaway. Calling hours will be held from 3-6 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel in Wheeling, West Virginia with Rev. Msgr. Paul Huduck officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Perry County Senior Center, 520 First Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 24, 2019