Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Miller Obituary
Barbara Ann Miller

Zanesville - Barbara Ann (Bell) Miller, 83, of Zanesville, passed away at 10:33 P.M., on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born February 17, 1937, in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Grayson and Elizabeth Wood Bell. She was a former at Brockway Glass where she retired in 1992. She enjoyed spending time with her family, painting, and sewing. The joy of Barbara's life was spending time with her family.

She is survived by four daughters, Ann (Jeff) Davis, Nancy (Greg) Smith, Phyllis (Jimmie-Rick) Whited, and Lisa (Paul) Compton; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty six years, Phillip J. Miller who died July 6, 2014; a son, David Miller; a daughter, Jan Elizabeth Miller; and a sister.

Friends and family may call from 6:00 - 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with Mr. Kinsey Tanner officiating. She will be laid to rest at Williams Cemetery, Zanesville.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now