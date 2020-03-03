|
|
Barbara Ann Miller
Zanesville - Barbara Ann (Bell) Miller, 83, of Zanesville, passed away at 10:33 P.M., on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born February 17, 1937, in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Grayson and Elizabeth Wood Bell. She was a former at Brockway Glass where she retired in 1992. She enjoyed spending time with her family, painting, and sewing. The joy of Barbara's life was spending time with her family.
She is survived by four daughters, Ann (Jeff) Davis, Nancy (Greg) Smith, Phyllis (Jimmie-Rick) Whited, and Lisa (Paul) Compton; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty six years, Phillip J. Miller who died July 6, 2014; a son, David Miller; a daughter, Jan Elizabeth Miller; and a sister.
Friends and family may call from 6:00 - 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with Mr. Kinsey Tanner officiating. She will be laid to rest at Williams Cemetery, Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020