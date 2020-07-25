Barbara Ann Tome



Malta - Barbara Ann Tome died peacefully at her home in Malta, Ohio with her loving husband Philip Lewis Tome by her side on July 23, 2020. Barbara, born March 31, 1938, was the daughter of Emil and Julia Heinz. She graduated from Cuyahoga Heights High School and Ohio University. She taught in the Morgan County School System for 17 years. Barbara loved tennis and was an avid fan and player. She was also an accomplished artist and one of the founding members of the Lexington Art Guild in Fort Myers, Florida. Previously, she was actively involved in the McConnelsville arts community and was the artist who painted the mural in the M&M Fire House in McConnelsville Ohio. She will be missed for her great kolaches, chocolate chip cookies and black raspberry pie. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, along with five children; Julie Ann Tome Fahmy (Anthony), Kathleen Tome Wheeler, Philip Lundy Tome (Leah Simmons), Michael Lewis Tome (Pam Maynard), and Nancy Ann Tome. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; Jacqueline Fahmy, Monique Fahmy (Tony Allen), Katy Wheeler, Cameron Wheeler (Janice Ng), Philip Luke Tome, Alexis Tome, Meka Tome, Makaya Tome and Misha Tome. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private viewing on Tuesday, July 28th at 11am, followed by a family funeral at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the M&M Fire Department in McConnelsville.









