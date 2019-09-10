|
Barbara Beddard
Zanesville - Barbara Kay Beddard, 68, of Zanesville, passed away on Sun. Sept. 8, 2019 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room. She was born on Jan. 20, 1951 in Zanesville. She had worked in the mailroom at Muskingum University for ten years. Prior to that she was the bar manager and front desk clerk at the Best Western Motel in downtown Zanesville. She enjoyed riding her Harley, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and cherished all her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Rich Beddard. Three sons Roger (Jennifer) Ward, Bryan (Courtney) Ward, and Kevin Ward. One step-son Rick (Connie) Beddard. Nine grandchildren Cameron, Gabby, Allie, Maggie, Emily, Claire, Lacy, Jensen, and Presley. One sister Theresa (Jim) Dailey. Nieces and nephews Nicole Lindell, Deven Dailey, Michelle Bollinger and Allison Morgan. Her special friends the "Ya Ya's ".
She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Hocking and Mildred Fogle. One sister Victoria Bollinger.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wed. Sept. 11, 2019 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage and one hour prior to the service to be held at 3:00 p.m. Thur. Sept. 12, 2019. All are encouraged to wear their Harley or casual apparel. There will be a gathering following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To sign the online book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 10, 2019