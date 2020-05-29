Barbara Cooley, 90 of Stockport, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Highland Oaks Nursing Home in McConnelsville. She was born in Pennsville on July 20, 1929 to the late Hobart and Jesse Strode Miller. She worked for the Morgan County School District where she was a Secretary at the High School for 24 years. She was a member of the American Legion Post #24 Ladies Aux in McConnelsville, VFW Post #4713 Ladies Aux in Malta and a 50-year member Valley OES # 19 in McConnelsville. She is survived by 2 sons, Rodney Cooley of Colorado and Greg Cooley of Cumberland, a daughter, Gayle Kreager of Zanesville, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Cooley and 2 sisters, Jean Leavitt and June Calentine. Services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with burial following in the Pennsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31 from 4-6 P.M. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
Published in Times Recorder from May 29 to May 30, 2020.