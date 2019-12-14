|
Barbara E. Knapp
Zanesville - Barbara E. Joseph Knapp, 69 of Zanesville passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Barbara was born October 2, 1950 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late George and Edith Joseph. She was raised by her half-sister and brother-in-law, Don and Jean Adams. She worked at Essex Wire on Ceramic Avenue for 15 years until the plant closed and then she retired from Muskingum County in 2017 after 15 years, where she worked at the Juvenile Detention Center and the Child Support Building. She enjoyed watching her kids play sports and then she really enjoyed coaching her grandchildren at their sports. Especially doing travel ball with her granddaughter!
Barbara is survived by her loving and caring family. Her son, Bill (Alisha) Knapp; her daughter, Brandi (Mike) Morris; her partner in crime for over 25 years, Frank Tipton; her granddaughter Kayleigh Balsley; her grandson, Blake Balsley and her 'rent-a-grandson' Harrison Blackford, plus several nieces, a nephew, and several special friends.
Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be 11 am on Tuesday with Pastor Jamie Harrop officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019