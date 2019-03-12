Barbara Elaine Graybill



Roseville - Barbara Elaine Graybill, 80, of Roseville, Ohio died at 4:07 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



She was born January, 18, 1939 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Virginia (Reedy) and William Niederriter.



Barbara was a homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her husband, Ted and their children. She was a strong supporter of her husband's masonic activities, attending many meeting and events with him and, often times, helping cook and serve meals for these events. She was active in Eastern Star activities, having been a member and Past Matron of Roseville Eastern Star Chapter, Olive Branch #251 Ohio Eastern Star and Past Head of Amaranth White Shrine Zanesville Court #36 and Rosa Shrine #8 of Zanesville. Barbara also enjoy memberships in Roseville Villagettes, Roseville Mothers' Club and Roseville Presbyterian Church. She was an incredible cook and baker, cooking large meals daily for her family. At one time, she was very active in a Ceramics making group that was located in Roseville. She loved adorning her yard with flowers and various plants and spent lots of time cultivating them.



Barbara is survived by her loving children, Michele Graybill of Roseville, Jeff and Beth Graybill of Roseville, Michael and Brenda Graybill of South Zanesville and Ted Graybill of Roseville; her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Lana Stromeyer of Clarion, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Jay, Josh, Ryan and Mike Graybill and her great grandchildren, Sage and Harper Graybill and a special Grandma to Talen and Hayden Factor



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Theodore M. Graybill who died June 13, 2018; an infant daughter and several brothers and sisters.



Family and friends will be received 2:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where various services will be held throughout the evening. Amaranth White Shrine will hold services at 4:00 PM, Olive Branch #251 Ohio Eastern Star will hold services at 7:30 PM and funeral services and a celebration of Barbara's life will held at 8:00 PM with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. She will be cremated following the services and her cremated remains will be inurned beside her husband, Ted.



Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Barbara to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 715 Forest Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701 or Roseville Presbyterian Church, 206 N. Main St., Roseville, OH 43777. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019