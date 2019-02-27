Barbara Elizabeth (Nesselroade) Warne



Zanesville - Barbara Elizabeth (Nesselroade) Warne entered eternal life on Tuesday, February 26th at Brookdale Assisted Living, where she spent her final days surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 23, 1935, in Akron, Ohio, to Emma Mabel (Wistar) and Dale Robinson Nesselroade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald whom she married June 6, 1953.



Barbara graduated in 1953 from Lash High School where she was Salutatorian of her class and a member of the National Honor Society. Barbara was a local business owner and homemaker. In 1960, along with her husband, she founded Donald's Donuts in Zanesville, where she worked from the 1980s until her retirement in 2007. In 1967, the Warne's moved their family to a farm in Perry Township where they raised livestock, crops, and their children. Donald insisted the donut shop would not have existed without her love and support.



Barbara was a member of Brighton Presbyterian Church where she sang alto in the choir and was a member of the Rebecca Circle. She was an ordained Deacon, serving church members during their times of need. An avid reader, Barbara's Kindle or latest novel was always at her side. Even in her final days, she insisted on watching Jeopardy at 7:00 p.m. She was also a knitter, having crafted blankets, mittens, scarves, and hats for each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Barbara is survived by a brother Robert (Cathy) Nesselroade of Danville, VA, and five children: Donald, Jr. (Myra) Warne, Bart (Mary) Warne, Laura (Jim) DeAmbrose, Tom (Lindsay) Warne, and Amy (Nancy Evans) Warne. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



Friends may call 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27th at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home, 1271 Blue Avenue in Zanesville where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Suellen Skinner officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Perry Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastside Community Ministry. Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019