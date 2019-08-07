|
Barbara Hardesty
Zanesville - Barbara Ann Hardesty, 83 of Zanesville passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30th at 4:57 am. She was born February 24, 1936, in Zanesville to the late Lester and Melva Moyer.
Barbara lived a very full life. She and her husband Richard spent many years traveling in their RV seeing many beautiful places throughout the country. When not traveling, she loved spending time with her grandchildren who she adored.
She appreciated the many friendships she made while living in Zanesville. Her friends loved her sense of humor, and the time they spent together going to different art shows throughout Ohio, getting creative in Changing Seasons Garden Club or one of their many bridge games.
Surviving are a son Craig (Jennifer) Hardesty; a daughter Anne (Daniel) Eppley; three grandchildren: Alex Eppley, Maddie Burton and Andrew Eppley; a brother Jim Moyer and a sister Nancy Fruit.
A private celebration of life will be held at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 7, 2019