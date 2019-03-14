|
Barbara J. Edwards
Zanesville - Barbara J. Edwards, 72, of Zanesville, died at 2:34 P.M. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born January 6, 1947, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Russell and Erma Hosler Ansel. She retired from the Muskingum County Child Support Office as a Case Worker.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steven W. Edwards, who died July 22, 1995.
Friends and family may call from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Graveside services to follow at 2:15 P.M. at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, 1475 Military Road, Zanesville, with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 14, 2019