Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:15 PM
Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery
1475 Military Road
Zanesville, OH
Barbara J. Edwards Obituary
Barbara J. Edwards

Zanesville - Barbara J. Edwards, 72, of Zanesville, died at 2:34 P.M. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born January 6, 1947, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Russell and Erma Hosler Ansel. She retired from the Muskingum County Child Support Office as a Case Worker.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steven W. Edwards, who died July 22, 1995.

Friends and family may call from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Graveside services to follow at 2:15 P.M. at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, 1475 Military Road, Zanesville, with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 14, 2019
