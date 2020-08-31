Barbara J. Gallagan
Roseville - Barbara J. Gallagan, 62, of Roseville, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 28, 1958 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Theodore and Margaret Stewart Gallagan. She was a simple lady who loved spending time with her grandchildren, writing poetry and watching hockey, especially the Columbus Blue Jackets. She leaves behind 2 loving sons, Cris (Jennifer) Loew of Crooksville and Austin Loew of Roseville; adoring grandchildren, Aislyn and Olivia Loew; sisters, Theresa (Mark) Horning of Berea, OH. and Sharon (Kenny) Springer of Springfield, OH; niece and nephew, Shannon Springer, Lucas Gallagan, Matt and Stephen Horning; and great nieces and a nephew. In honoring her wishes, a dignified cremation will take place with private services held in the future. You may send a note of condolence, sign the online register book or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com