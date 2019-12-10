Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Barbara Jane Woods Obituary
Zanesville - Barbara Jane Woods, 63, of Zanesville, died December 7, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born June 26, 1956, in Zanesville, to Tony DeCaro and Ruth (Spires) DeCaro. She was married to Donald Woods who preceded her in death on January 15, 1991.

She was a homemaker and attended Grace United Methodist Church, enjoyed sewing, Barbie Dolls, and spending time with her family. She loved and cherished her Chihuahuas, Sugar and Alice.

She is survived by one son, Ricky (Laura) Woods; one daughter, Vicky (Fiancé Michael Tennant) Mitchell, all of Zanesville; grandchildren, Joey Lake, Anthony Woods, Melanie Woods, and Scarlet Tennant; one brother, Robert (Helen) DeCaro; one sister-in-law, Benita DeCaro, and nieces Ruth and Elizabeth.

In addition to parents and husband she was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Decaro, and one sister-in-law Marjorie DeCaro.

Friends may call from 11 AM to 1 PM, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will follow at 1PM at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Blair officiating. Burial will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Roseville, OH. To leave an online condolence or sign the online register book please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
