Barbara Jean Bowman Obituary
Barbara Jean Bowman

Coshocton - Barbara Jean Bowman, 78, of Coshocton, died at 9:17 A.M. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home. She was born July 13, 1941, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Roy and Ruth Leddy Dodson. She retired from Brockway Glass after thirty-six years. She loved scratch off lottery tickets, playing slot machines, and riding motorcycles throughout forty-eight states with her late husband, Terry. She was a great mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her life.

She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly (Ronald) Sapp and Vicky Garrido; a son, Troy (Carrie) Spangler; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Branden, Jessica, Barbie, Christian, Ethan, and Hannah; nine great-grandchildren, Timmy, Trinity, Bailey, Ariel, Jalee, Zivah, Divya, Damien, and Khalen; three sisters, Kathy (Jeff) Moore, Ruth Ann Brock, and Diane (Rox) Sprankle; five brothers, Bob, Jim, Raymond, Norris, and Roy Dodson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terrance A. Bowman, who died August 16, 2003; a son-in-law, Richard Garrido; and two brothers, Richard and Steve Dodson.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. A private burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Zanesville with Pastor Ron Davis officiating.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
