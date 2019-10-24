|
|
Barbara Jean Gorman Jarvis
Zanesville - Barbara Jean Gorman Jarvis, of Zanesville, OH passed away peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 9, 1949.
Born and raised in Morgantown, WV she graduated from Morgantown High School in 1967, attended West Virginia University and graduated from Monongalia County School of Practical Nursing. She moved to Zanesville, OH in 1975.
She is preceded in death by her parents John L. and Helen R. Gorman.
She is survived by her children; Wesley J. (Tina M.) , Sarah E. (Dave R.), John R. (Megan A.); grandchildren Aidan J., Cheyenne R.; sisters Pamela S. ( Walt W.), Tressa J. (Michael J.); her beloved dogs Morgan and Journey.
She retired from Prime Care Pediatrics after 22 years. She was a 39 year member of Meadow Vale Garden Club; an Ohio State Master Gardener volunteer and a member of Coburn United Methodist Church. Barb was an avid gardener who loved spending time in her backyard. As a history buff she enjoyed challenging her family members, especially her grandson, with historical trivia. She cherished her family, her extended family, her dear friends, and her happiest memories are times spent with them.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 1 pm to 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Genesis Hospice Care, Coburn United Methodist Church, or Muskingum County Animal Shelter. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville,OH is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Barb's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019