Barbara Jean Norris Smith
Zanesville - Barbara Jean Norris Smith, 94, passed away on June 28, 2019 while in the care of the Willow Haven Care Center in Zanesville, Ohio. Barbara was born August 8th, 1924 to Wallace and Zona Moore Norris. She spent Her childhood in Coshocton and Zanesville. She married Willard "Bill" Smith on February 28th, 1942. After starting her family in Chandlersville, they moved to New Concord; where Barbara worked at General Electric in food service. She loved nature and gardening, but it was due to her love of family that she took up the hobby of Genealogy and published a book on the Norris family history. Barbara was a member of the Norval Park Church of Christ.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Archie) Graves, her sons, Robert (Sue) Smith and Randy (Beth) Smith, her son-in-law, Mike Warne, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Penny Warne. Her brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Ann Norris, and her sister, Mary Lou Norris Klinehoffer.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Barbara at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Tuesday, July 2nd from 12:30 to 1:30. Services will begin at 1:30 with pastors, Keith Kress, Doug Oaks, and Phil Walker officiating services. Burial will follow at the South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Norval Park Church of Christ, 845 Arch Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 of Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 1, 2019