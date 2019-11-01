|
Barbara "Barb" Kay Davis
Zanesville - Barbara "Barb" Kay Davis, 73, of Zanesville passed at 10:15 P.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
She was born on Thursday, November 22, 1945 in Crooksville, Ohio the daughter of the late Delmar and Loree Dennis Newlon.
Barb worked at Lear for 20 plus years. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, gardening, cooking too much food and spending time with her Granddaughter and Great Granddaughter.
She is survived by her three children Janet, James and Timothy Davis; a granddaughter Kaylee (Dustin Curvin) Davis and great granddaughter Madison Curvin; four sisters Joanne, Vicky, Terri, and Jeanie; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Barb was preceded in death by siblings Junior, Peggy, Jackie and Dick.
Per Barb's wishes no services will be held but memorial contributions can be made in her name to the .
memorial contributions can be made in her name to the .
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019