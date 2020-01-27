|
Barbara kay Strouse
Zanesville - Barbara Kay Strouse, 78, of Zanesville, died 2:05 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Helen Purcell Home in Zanesville. She was born Thursday, February 6, 1941 in Zanesville, the daughter of Gregory Edward Weiser, Sr. and Veronica (Harbaugh) Weiser. She was married on Saturday, June 4, 1960 to Charles Strouse who preceded her in death on Wednesday, February 8, 2006. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and enjoyed being a homemaker for her family. Barbara is survived by one son Darryl L. (Karen) Strouse of Vero Beach, FL and one daughter Debra L. Strouse of Zanesville. Three grandchildren: Ashley (Lee) Morgan, Chris (Hillary) Strouse and Chelsea (Gary) Jones. Five great granddaughters: Madison Morgan, Macy Morgan, Arabella Strouse, Emmalynn Strouse, Kendalee Strouse; two great grandsons, Gary Jones , III and Gage Jones; Siblings, Marie (Ron) Ervin, Joseph Vincent Weiser, Karen Green, Mary Pritchard, Terry (Gina) Weiser In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death one brother, Gregory Weiser. Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the funeral home, with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. Burial will conclude next to her husband in the Williams Cemetery Zanesville. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020