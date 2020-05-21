Services
Barbara L. Gardner

Barbara L. Gardner Obituary
Barbara L. Gardner

Norwich - Barbara L. Gardner, 80, of Norwich, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department, Zanesville. She was born July 14, 1939, in Xenia, growing up in Fairborn, and attending Baker High School. She was the daughter of the late Howard E. and Mary Louise Sheetz Clemmer. Barb never met a stranger. She loved traveling, Ohio State Basketball, going to Casinos, and playing cards in the CARD CLUB in Fairborn.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Mel Gardner; two sons, Andy (Nancy) Gardner of Zanesville and David (Devi) Gardner of Gahanna; a brother, Mr. John Clemmer of Sahuarita Arizona; five grandchildren, which she loved very much, Maddie Gardner, Jack Gardner, Brice Gardner, Zack (Wendy) Gardner of Prahran Australia; and Chad James of Wise; two nephews, Mark Clemmer of Iowa and Scott Clemmer of Florida.

A cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barb will be missed and I will miss her. - Mel

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

Published in the Times Recorder from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Published in the Times Recorder from May 21 to May 22, 2020
