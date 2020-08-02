Barbara Lou (Hogue) Kelley
New Lexington - Barbara Lou (Hogue) Kelley passed away on August 1, 2020, at the age of 85. A longtime resident of New Lexington, she had moved to Ocala, Florida in November, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1935 in Hartleyville, Athens County, Ohio, to Ross E. Hogue and Mildred L. Wollett Hogue. She married George E. Kelley, Jr. in 1955 in New Lexington. Barbara worked at Evans Reamer, in the law office of John C. Furgason, and was office manager for the Perry County Prosecutor and the law office of Flautt and Allen. She served as court reporter and court administrator for the Perry County Common Pleas Court. She also worked in the loan department of Peoples National Bank. She returned to college after a respite of nearly 40 years, and earned her bachelor's degree from Ohio University in 1996, at age 61. Besides her public service professionally, Barbara also served as treasurer of the Perry County Unit of the American Heart Association
, treasurer for 20+ years of the Perry County Home Christmas Fund Board, and was past president of the Perry County Republican Women. She was committed to helping her community, and did so by (among other things) being a regular blood donor to the American Red Cross, donating 96 pints throughout the years. Barbara was a devout member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in New Lexington, and served on Parish Council, Liturgy Committee, Bereavement Committee, and as an extraordinary minister for many years.
She became a world traveler over the past 25 years, touring Italy, Russia, the Scandinavian countries, Mexico, Canada, and, in addition, she visited all 50 U.S. states (including Alaska and Hawaii). She was also a longtime supporter of dozens of theatrical and musical performances over the years, including the Lancaster Music Festival, Secrest Auditorium events, and many Columbus performances going as far back as the old Kenley Players. She enjoyed socializing with her Nondescript book club and mahjong group, and thought fondly of her friends after her move. Mom was an amazing, kind woman who never had a negative word for anyone. She regularly donated to dozens of charitable causes and, in fact, provided sponsorship financial support for an impoverished child in Africa for many years. Mom's only fault was that she was so selfless that she insisted on always putting her family's needs above her own regardless of the circumstances. With the Grace of God, she can now rest peacefully with our Dad, whom she has missed terribly for so many years.
Barbara is predeceased by her husband, George, her parents Ross and Mildred, and sisters Peggy Jewell, Sandra Hogue, and Sheri Hogue. She is survived by her children, Michael (Robin) Kelley, Cynthia (Jack) Hughes, and Patrick Kelley; her grandchildren Erin (Andrew) O'Donnell, Robert (Leticia) Kelley, and Joseph Kelley; her great-grandsons James O'Donnell and Louis O'Donnell; her sisters, Lorena Thompson, Janet O'Nail, Rosemary Huiss; her brother, Edward Hogue; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a future date, with interment beside her beloved husband in New Lexington Cemetery.