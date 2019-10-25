Services
Barbara Wenger


1945 - 2019
Barbara Wenger Obituary
Barbara D. Wenger, 73 passed away October 23, 2019.

She was born November 7, 1945 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Earl Melvin and Mary Murray Robinson. She retired from the United States Post Office.

She is survived by her daughter Kasey (James) Stone; son Cole Wenger; siblings, Susan Williams and Steve Robinson; grandsons, Grayson Stone, Cody Stone and Jay Stone.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Angela Noelle Wenger; siblings Ronnie Melvin, Greg Melvin, Erin Bates and Beth Rosenberger.

Burial of cremains will take place 11:00 AM Friday November 1, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
